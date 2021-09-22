No one hurt after car crashes into school bus in Plaistow By Jason Schreiber Union Leader Correspondent Jason Schreiber Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 41 sec ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email No injuries were reported in this crash involving a car that struck the back of a school bus in Plaistow on Wednesday afternoon. Provided by Andy Gagnon Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a school bus carrying about a dozen students in Plaistow.Plaistow police Sgt. Jason Mazza said the crash happened on Route 108 near the Haverhill, Mass., line when a car struck the rear of the bus that was stopped.The bus was transporting high school students from the Haverhill school system.He said the driver wasn’t paying attention and slid into the back of the bus.“Luckily it was minor. There were no injuries at all,” he said.While the school bus sustained minor damage, the car was heavily damaged.Information on the driver of the car was not immediately available.RockinghamNews@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jason Schreiber Follow Jason Schreiber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Walmart worker, a retired officer, fatally pinned between trucks at Raymond facility Authorities release details on rig, driver involved in Bow double fatal Retired Hudson police sergeant struck and left to die along Route 125 in Kingston Litchfield residents say homes struck by stray bullets 20-year-old thrown from wreck on I-293 in Manchester Maine student dies on high school hiking, camping trip in New Hampshire Man facing charges in double-fatal off-road vehicle crash Woman, 29, flown to Boston hospital after being struck by car in Keene Rollover injury at Berlin ATV park; rider collides with go-kart in Canaan 70-year-old jumped into Hampton beach brawl to help officer Request News Coverage