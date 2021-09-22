Bus crash

No injuries were reported in this crash involving a car that struck the back of a school bus in Plaistow on Wednesday afternoon.

 Provided by Andy Gagnon

No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a school bus carrying about a dozen students in Plaistow.

Plaistow police Sgt. Jason Mazza said the crash happened on Route 108 near the Haverhill, Mass., line when a car struck the rear of the bus that was stopped.

The bus was transporting high school students from the Haverhill school system.

He said the driver wasn’t paying attention and slid into the back of the bus.

“Luckily it was minor. There were no injuries at all,” he said.

While the school bus sustained minor damage, the car was heavily damaged.

Information on the driver of the car was not immediately available.

