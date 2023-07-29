No one injured as plane crashes in ocean off Hampton Beach By Roberta Baker Union Leader Staff Roberta Baker Author email Jul 29, 2023 Jul 29, 2023 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Hampton Beach plane crash Video play button Hampton Beach plane crash Video provided by Liane McNamara via Facebook Show more Show less 1:41 Hampton Beach plane crash Video provided by Liane McNamara via Facebook 1:41 Provided by Liane McNamara via Facebook In this sequence of still images taken from video, a plane crashes into the water at Hampton Beach on Saturday. Provided by Liane McNamara The plane on Hampton Beach. Provided by Liane McNamara Specators at Hampton Beach on Saturday after a plane crash. Advertisement Provided by Liane McNamara via Facebook In this still image taken from video, a plane crashes on Hampton Beach on Saturday. Provided by Liane McNamara via Facebook In this still image taken from video, a plane crashes on Hampton Beach on Saturday. Provided by Liane McNamara via Facebook In this still image taken from video, a plane crashes on Hampton Beach on Saturday. Provided by Liane McNamara via Facebook In this still image taken from video, a plane crashes on Hampton Beach on Saturday. Advertisement Provided by Liane McNamara A plane crashed into the ocean at Hampton Beach on Saturday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A small plane carrying a pilot and no passengers crash-landed into the ocean at Hampton Beach around noon on Saturday.No one was hurt and lifeguards helped the pilot to shore, according to Hampton Police.The single fixed-wing plane dove then flipped, tail over nose just beyond the breaking waves, roughly 30 yards from shore behind the Seashell Complex, surprising swimmers and onlookers on the beach.U.S. Coast Guard and New Hampshire Marine Patrol responded and the plane was brought ashore.Liane McNamara of Manchester was videotaping her brother-in-law on a boogie board when the plane swooped down, heading north.“I said, ‘Wow! That’s really low. It just kept coming lower. Then it nosedived and flipped over. All the lifeguards went into action,” said McNamara. “It was just beyond where everyone was swimming.”The pilot got out of the water and appeared unhurt, she said.“Some people were like, ‘Is this a joke? Is it a stunt?’ It was very surreal. It feels crazy even now,” said McNamara, speaking from the beach.“The plane looks intact. It didn’t look like anything had broken off. We don’t know if it malfunctioned.” Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baker Author email Follow Roberta Baker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man injured in ATV rollover in Claremont No one injured as plane crashes in ocean off Hampton Beach 1:41+8 Bedford looking to build new safety complex; vote eyed for March +2 Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks 'ghost gun' ruling 2 tractor-trailer units crash on I-93 in Canterbury Neighbor dispute leads to gun charge in Nashua Load more {{title}} Most Popular Driver in Sanbornton fatal crash charged with negligent homicide, DWI Bedford looking to build new safety complex; vote eyed for March Coast Guard helicopter hoists man with head trauma off Hampton charter boat Stranded horse riders rescued on Mt. Chocorua trails Body of Seabrook man found on Salisbury Beach 2 tractor-trailer units crash on I-93 in Canterbury Motorcyclist killed in York crash involving 2 other vehicles Two rescued from riptide off Hampton Beach by firefighters, off-duty lifeguards 'He touched a lot of lives': EMS employee killed in Pelham crash identified Franklin City Hall cited for code violations Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage