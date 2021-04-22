LACONIA — No one was injured, said Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, but six adults, three children, several cats and dogs, and a snake were displaced Thursday by a cooking fire in the Lakeport section of the city.
Beattie said fire crews responded at 11:08 a.m. to a fire reported at 728 Union Ave., a four-unit, two-story apartment house. Firefighters observed what Beattie said was “heavy smoke” coming from the apartment house and flames showing from the first-floor rear apartment. He said the fire began as a grease fire on the stove.
Although the fire was quickly contained, that apartment was heavily damaged and the fire spread to an apartment on the second floor, where it caused what Beattie described as minor damage.
All of the apartment house’s occupants were out before firefighters arrived, said Beattie, but the firefighters nonetheless searched the building to be sure there were no other people or pets inside.
The American Red Cross assisted the victims and the property owner was working to make repairs, said Beattie.