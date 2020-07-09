A four-car crash closed the Spaulding Turnpike for more than two hours Thursday afternoon, but resulted in no serious injuries.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, state police said Eric Atamansky, 19, of Springfield, Mass. was driving a Dodge pickup north on the Spaulding Tunpike in Milton. State police said Atamansky rear-ended the Ford Escape driving in front of him.
State police said the Ford, driven by Todd Sweet, 49, of Dover, hit the Jeep Wrangler in front of him. Then the Jeep, driven by Timothy Stallings, 18, of Boston, Mass., rear-ended a Subaru, driven by Jonathan Boske, 46, of Medway, Mass.
Sweet, in the Ford, was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, as was Stallings' passenger in the Jeep, Emma Bernasconi, age 18 of Braintree, Mass. State police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
State police closed a portion of the Spaulding Turnpike in both directions, until about 6 p.m. Thursday, as troopers investigated the crash.
The crash is still under investigation. State police ask anyone with information to call Trooper Nathan Sleight at 603-223-8490, or email at nathan.sleight@dos.nh.gov.