Wakefield police are asking the public's help to locate a 22-year-old man reported missing Nov. 8.
Jacob Toussaint was last seen in the area of Old Stage Road in Wakefield, police said in a news release on Monday.
Over the weekend, several searches with police dogs were conducted in the area of Toussaint’s last known location, as well as areas he was known to frequent.
On Saturday, the Toussaint family and friends gathered a large search party and also searched the surrounding areas, with no success.
Wakefield police ask that anyone with information regarding Toussaint’s whereabouts call the department at 603-522-3232.