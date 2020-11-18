GILFORD – The state Marine Patrol Division has denied a request to create a "no-wake" zone in Glendale Cove on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Robert Quinn, the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety, which oversees the Marine Patrol Division, the agency that enforces laws on public waters, said there was “insufficient evidence of a problem.”
The petition, which was filed July 2, cited “public safety, endangered species and erosion” as reasons for imposing the no-wake zone. Supporters spoke and wrote of close calls with other boats in Glendale Cove and of how the volume of marine traffic and the speed of the vessels threatened loons, while also generating huge wakes that wore away at the shoreline.
Marine Division attorney Christopher Casko said, in a conclusion dated Monday, that testimony was received about powerboats and small watercraft -- kayaks, canoes, paddleboards pedal boats -- using Glendale Cove in the summer, and particularly on weekend and holidays -- but public comment, however, “established that during much of the boating season there is not a lot of traffic in this area.”
There was “some evidence to support the petition,” he said, but “there is as much evidence which does not support the petition. Therefore, residential, recreational and scenic values do not support approving the petition.”
“Many people use this area to commute from their island properties to the mainland,” said Casko, meaning that a no-wake zone “in the entirety of this area would be a severe inconvenience to these people and would affect their enjoyment and use of the area in a drastic manner.”
As to the threat to loons, Casko said the argument for a no-wake zone “was not developed with any statistical evidence of how many loon are in the area or how boats driving at headway speed will benefit them more than boats operating at non-headway speed.”
Likewise, comment and testimony about safety was lacking, said Casko in that “There was no statistical information on citations issued in the area, boating crashes, or reports to Marine Patrol of unsafe powerboat operation.”
In total, the public comment, including oral testimony, “is virtually even as to whether or not a no-wake zone should be implemented in that area,” Casko said, and “When such comment for and against is equal in volume, such is evidence that the no-wake zone petition is not in the public interest. Consequently, there is insufficient proof of a problem warranting a no-wake zone.”
Any party to the above action can appeal Quinn’s order within 30 days of its being issued.