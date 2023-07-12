GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Eight members of Greensboro Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team arrived Monday in Vermont to assist with search and rescue efforts after significant flooding from severe weather.

Greensboro's team members were deployed to help stranded residents in Camp Plymouth State Park who were isolated because of washed-out roadways. They have been staged in Hanover, N.H., and will be deployed on additional missions today, according to Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church.