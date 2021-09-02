BETHLEHEM — As authorities continue to investigate a motorcycle crash that killed a Jefferson couple, the community is rallying around the six children — ages 10 to 16 — left behind by Michael and Jacqueline George.
Riding a Harley-Davidson, the Georges were northbound on Route 116 in the area of Wing Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when their motorcycle went off the road for reasons that as of Thursday remain unknown, according to Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville.
He said someone made a 911 call to report the crash. When the first emergency units arrived, they found Jacqueline George dead. Her husband was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
As news of the Georges’ deaths began to spread, efforts popped up to help their orphaned children.
Savanah Miller launched an online fundraiser at https://bit.ly/38AVO3r. On its Facebook page, Sunny & Jillian’s Pizza & Pub of Whitefield pointed people to the GoFundMe and said they would accept donations and launch their own fundraiser soon.
“We don’t normally do this but this shook up our whole small community,” Sunny and Jillian’s wrote. “Two beautifully young individuals passed away from a motorcycle accident this past Sunday, leaving behind six children. Children most likely your children go to school with or have been in school with. Mike and Jacqueline were great parents, extremely hard workers and awesome people.”
Miller said the Georges “were loving parents of a blended family, and six beautiful children were directly affected by this tragic loss. I am asking that the community come together in a very hard time for these families to help with costs of arrangements and help for the children.”
Identified in a published report as a member of the George family, Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $6,000 of the $10,000 sought had been raised.
Another benefactor is the Omni Mount Washington Resort. Craig Clemmer, the resort’s director of sales and marketing, said Jacqueline was an associate at the golf course and the Bretton Woods ski area, and her husband had formerly worked in the main kitchen.
“Our heart goes out to their family,” Clemmer said on Thursday, adding that Jacqueline “was a valued member of the team. She’ll be missed by everybody.”
Jacqueline’s family will be extended financial aid from the Omni Circle associate-assistance fund, he said. Additionally, the resort will donate a portion of proceeds from the 2022 “Say Goodnight to Hunger” golf tournament to the family.
DeMoranville asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Bethlehem police.
There were no skid marks on the pavement where their motorcycle went off the road, he said. While there is “a slight curve” in the highway, he described the area as “not problematic” to drivers. The speed limit is 55 mph.
The roadway was dry at the time of the crash, said DeMoranville, who added that while cloudy, the weather “wasn’t bad.”
A 21-year veteran of law enforcement, DeMoranville said every fatal accident is tragic, but the sadness is magnified “when it’s a young couple with children.”
He extended his condolences to the Georges’ family and friends and said that while he had spoken with Michael and Jacqueline only a handful of times, “they were always very nice people to me.”
“It’s a horrible situation,” he said.