NORTH HAMPTON -- An early-morning fire killed one person and sent two police officers to the hospital after possible smoke inhalation.
Firefighters from a dozen communities responded to the blaze at 20 Woodknoll Drive just before 4 a.m. Wednesday after a neighbor reported the fire, officials said.
The first firefighters at the scene found heavy fire and an uninjured female occupant who was outside with a dog, officials said.
“The first arriving crew came here and tried to make an initial fire attack. They went in with one handline and were able to quickly locate a victim on the inside. They were able to pull that other occupant from the building. Unfortunately that victim did perish,” North Hampton Fire Chief Jason Lajoie said.
Two police officers who arrived at the scene just before the first fire truck were told by the woman outside that someone was still inside and tried to rescue the male victim, who was not immediately identified.
“They made an attempt to try and get in at the front door, but there was no way that they could make entry,” Lajoie said.
As a precaution, the officers were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where they were evaluated and later released.
According to Lajoie, firefighters found the victim inside less than five minutes after they arrived at the scene.
“It is very physically challenging. It is manpower intensive. Ideally you don’t want to stop water flowing on the fire," he said. "They did have fire above them and all around them when the rescue was being attempted, but they had to do what they could in order to get the victim out. They made the effort and they were at least able to remove the victim from the building."
Investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s Office were called in to assist North Hampton fire crews and police. An ignitable liquid detection canine named Anthem was also brought in to aid in the investigation.
The cause of the fire was not immediately released.