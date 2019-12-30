NORTHFIELD — A local man found in the fire-ravaged wreckage of his garage-turned-hobby-shop did not die as a result of the blaze, according to authorities.
Firefighters were called to 354 Shaker Road shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday after a neighbor called 911 to report flames coming from a detached garage.
Kenneth E. Gorrell, 56, the property owner, was found dead inside the 20-by-20-foot garage beneath a collapsed loft, according to Northfield Fire Chief Michael Sitar. The state Medical Examiner’s officer identified the victim and ruled that his cause of death was not related to the fire.
The medical examiner determined the death was not suspicious, said Kate Spiner, a spokesman for the Department of Justice.
When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from a side entrance door, a front roll-up door and the gable end vent, Sitar said.
The victim’s wife had been awakened by a neighbor and told firefighters that her husband was missing and was not answering his cellphone. She reported that he often got up very early to work on projects in the garage, which he used as a hobby shop.
The blaze was brought under control in about 10 minutes; firefighters recovered the body about 4:45 a.m.
Sitar said it appeared plug-in heaters were being used to heat the garage. Fire investigator Shana Clark and District Chief Adam Fanjoy are investigating the exact cause of the blaze.
In 2009, Gorrell published a relative’s first-hand account of the wars that raged across Europe, Africa and the Middle East in the 1930s and early 1940s. Gorrell found the 1943 manuscript written by war correspondent Henry Gorrell in his attic.
In an interview at the time the book was published, Ken Gorrell said his interest in military history was piqued from his service in the Navy.
A graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School, Gorrell previously served as the chairman of the school district’s budget committee and volunteered with CASA. He had worked as a consultant for the defense industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.