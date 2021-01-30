NORTHUMBERLAND - Authorities say a 70-year-old Northumberland woman died from smoke inhalation in a house fire Friday morning.
The victim was identified as Janet B. Defforrest after an autopsy was conducted on Saturday, and her death was ruled accidental.
The fire at 89 Old Village Road was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. Fire officials said one person managed to escape the burning home but Defforrest was unable to get out and perished in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi issued a warning about the importance of maintaining wood-burning appliances and chimneys. He also said it’s critical to keep pathways to all exits, both inside and outside, clear.