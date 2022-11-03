Keene plane crash

The two men killed when the small plane they were in crashed into an apartment building in Keene on Friday have been identified as Lawrence Marchiony and Marvin David Dezendorf.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on last month’s fatal plane crash in Keene says neither of the two men on board placed a distress call before the aircraft went down, with a witness saying they heard “pop pop” noises as it flew past.

The Federal Aviation Administration previously reported a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. City officials said no one was injured in the building.