The National Transportation Safety Board has completed its investigation into the crash that left seven motorcyclists dead on a two-lane stretch of highway in northern New Hampshire one year ago.
But it will likely be another six months before its report is done and made public.
The NTSB is the independent agency that investigates aviation, highway, marine, pipeline and railroad accidents and makes safety recommendations.
NTSB is particular about the kinds of crashes it looks into, director of highway safety Robert Molloy said in a recent interview, choosing “issues that are of national interest.”
One of those, he said, is the number of people who die in motorcycle crashes — as many as 5,000 annually. “It’s important to understand why these crashes happen and what we can do to improve safety for motorcyclists,” he said.
“We recognize that 5,000 fatalities involving motorcyclists are too many,” Molloy said. “What can we do to reduce that number?”
An NTSB investigator was on the scene of the Randolph crash shortly after the June 21 tragedy. A preliminary report released last July concluded that a pickup towing a flatbed trailer crossed the center line of Route 2 around 6:30 p.m., entered the opposite lane and collided with the approaching motorcycles.
“After the crash, the pickup truck continued across the eastbound lane and came to rest on an earthen embankment next to the eastbound shoulder. A fire broke out after the crash,” that report stated.
The NTSB works closely with local law enforcement, Molloy said. But it has a different focus than the criminal investigators.
“We’re going to look at what things could have been done to either prevent the crash or reduce the injuries,” he said.
“And if it’s an area where we’ve made recommendations before, we may reiterate those recommendations. If it’s an area where we haven’t made recommendations, we’ll make new recommendations.”
The team looking into the Randolph crash has included between seven and 15 people at any given point, Molloy said. Experts look at the vehicles involved, roadway configuration, eyewitness statements and other information to try to understand the sequence of events, he said.
A highway specialist will look at issues such as visibility, signage and road markings. Vehicle experts examine the systems on each vehicle, such as brakes and steering and safety systems, to make sure they were operating properly, Molloy said.
“My team can look at the vehicles themselves, the motorcycles and the truck in this case, really to understand how they interacted, what were some of the features on the vehicles, how well they worked or did not work,” he said.
Investigators also look at what Molloy called survival factors: “What were the factors that either made the crash worse because of the design of the vehicle, or what happened to the person during the crash that led to the severity of their injuries, and what can be done to reduce the severity of their injuries.”
Whether riders wore motorcycle helmets would be an example.
Molloy wouldn’t say whether the riders who died in the Randolph crash were wearing helmets at the time, noting that will be in the final report. But he said his safety agency has recommended mandatory motorcycle helmet laws for years.
Only 19 states and the District of Columbia require all motorcycle riders to use helmets.
New Hampshire’s Department of Safety recommends helmet use on its website, noting that helmeted riders are three times more likely to survive head injuries in a crash than those not wearing helmets. But state law requires helmets only for riders under 18 years of age.
Molloy said his agency doesn’t “get caught up in blame” when it investigates a crash. “It really is about what we can do to prevent the next one,” he said.
The NTSB isn’t the only agency looking into the Randolph crash.
Last year, the Attorney General’s Office in Massachusetts announced a criminal investigation into Westfield Transport, the company that employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the then-23-year-old truck driver involved in the crash. A spokesman for that office last week said the investigation is ongoing.
The trucking company has since closed, according to published reports.
After his arrest, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced its intention to deport Zhukovskyy, a Ukranian national.
Days after the crash, the head of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles resigned after revelations that Connecticut had twice notified the agency that Zhukovskyy had been charged with DWI there in May. That should have prompted the RMV to suspend his commercial driver’s license.
If it had done so, he likely would not have been hired by Westfield Transport or driving the truck the day of the crash.
A review by top officials revealed a backlog at the Massachusetts registry of more than a year’s worth of out-of-state notifications of driver violations.