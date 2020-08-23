A team from the National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado briefly touched down in Central Ossipee Saturday, causing minor tree and structural damage.
Investigators also confirmed a waterspout formed over Lake Winnipesaukee, and a microburst passed through Wolfeboro, capping off a day of wild weather in the Lakes Region.
The tornado caused minor tree damage on Main St. and Beech River Court in Central Ossipee. Commercial buildings also suffer minor shingle damage to their roofs.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 70 mph. No injuries were reported.
At Clearwater Lodges in Wolfeboro, two cottages were destroyed and others were damaged when trees fell in the storm. No injuries were reported. Fourteen trees, most of which were large, healthy pines, were uprooted or otherwise downed.
The microburst featured an estimated maximum wind speed of 80 mph, according to the NWS.
The waterspout was observed north of Moose Island on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Forecasters had placed the area under a tornado warning earlier Saturday.