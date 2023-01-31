An off-duty firefighter and others helped save a man after he collapsed while playing hockey Sunday night at the Cyclone Ice Hockey Arena in Hudson.
Hudson firefighters were called to the arena around 10 p.m.
Other players, including Chelmsford, Mass., firefighter Josh Abbott, rushed to the aid of the man, who had apparently suffered cardiac arrest, according to a letter written by Hudson Fire Capt. Kevin Grebinar to the Chelmsford Fire Department.
Abbott and the others immediately performed CPR and used a defibrillator.
The player was conscious and alert by the time Hudson firefighters arrived.
“Firefighter Abbott calmly applied his knowledge, skills, abilities and professionalism to perform lifesaving rescue efforts to the injured man,” Grebinar wrote. “Based on these immediate actions led by Firefighter Abbott, Hudson Fire personnel were able to transport a conscious, alert and breathing patient to a local hospital for further cardiac care.”
Bill Weiand, director of hockey operations at Cyclones Ice Hockey Arena, said he was aware of the medical situation, but did not comment further.
Deputy Fire Chief James Paquette said Tuesday he did not know the man’s age.
“We all know the statistics for cardiac arrest are not very good,” he said. “With early use of CPR and AED, it gave this individual the opportunity for survival.”