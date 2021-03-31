An officer-involved shooting was being investigated Wednesday night in Claremont, according to the Attorney General's Office.
About 5 p.m., Claremont police asked residents in the Sullivan Street flat area to stay inside their homes, and advised drivers to avoid the area from APC Paper Co. at 130 Sullivan St. to Plains Road. There were reports of a standoff.
Posts on social media indicated that people heard a series of shots about 9 p.m. At 9:25 p.m., Claremont police suspended the shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood.
Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young said additional information would be released as it becomes available.