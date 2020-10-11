Police and town officials in Exeter are expressing their dismay after a new female officer on a speed patrol was harassed by neighbors, given the middle finger, and told that her presence would make it look like a high-crime area.
Town Manager Russ Dean shared his concerns about the treatment of the officer at a select board meeting last week after he was informed about the recent incident by Police Chief Stephan Poulin.
“I think we’ve been talking a lot about fair treatment of people in our community and it appalls me that one of our new officers who literally just got on the street a week earlier was subjected to that kind of abuse and I’m disgusted by it and I want to condemn it publicly … Words can’t equate to how I’m feeling about it,” Dean said.
The incident happened on Washington Street after the officer responded to watch for speeders in response to a resident who had complained about speeding in the area.
According to Poulin, several neighbors confronted the officer and “berated” her with profanities and the middle finger.
“They said they did not want her on their street and claimed that her presence made it look like a high-crime area,” he wrote in a note that was read by Dean during last week’s meeting.
Poulin said police would continue to monitor speeding, but an officer would no longer be stationary and subjected to the “abuse.”
Select board member Lovey Roundtree Oliff said the incident was “uncalled for.”
“It’s beyond disappointing. It’s embarrassing and beyond disrespectful. I don’t understand why they would respond that way, but I truly hope it’s not the intention to completely avoid that neighborhood because if that’s how they’re responding to a police officer, it worries me how they would respond to somebody who does not live in that neighborhood who they find to be some form of an outsider,” she said.
Poulin didn’t attend the meeting, but said Friday that while the incident was disappointing, the officer “is fine, wasn’t baited into a confrontation, and is not taking anything personally as she is a true professional.”
“We’re thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and we knew it was just going to be a few out of the 16,500 people here that feel that way,” Poulin said. “Of course they have the right to feel or say whatever they want and we’ll continue to provide our best services to everyone and can easily adapt to use different methods to reduce the speeding on that particular road.”