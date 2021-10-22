Police in Abington, Mass., searched Friday for evidence related to the disappearance of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, though N.H. officials believe Lewis is likely dead.
“We’re hoping to find him alive, but at this time, we believe he is likely deceased,” said New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati. “We cannot say with certainty until we find him.”
On Friday afternoon, state police from Massachusetts and New Hampshire were searching a large state park in Abington, Mass., for evidence tied to Lewis.
Plymouth County, Mass., District Attorney Tim Cruz said investigators learned there could be “evidence related to the disappearance of Elijah Lewis” during a Friday afternoon news conference, as state police searched the 600-acre Ames Nowell State Park in Abington.
“I’m confident that if that little boy is here, we’re going to find him,” Cruz said during a news conference Friday afternoon. “We’re going to look here based on the info we’ve received.”
Cruz said police would pause their search at dusk, and start again Saturday morning.
Lewis’ mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf, were arrested in New York City this week, after Lewis was reported missing by the Department of Children, Youth and Families a week ago.
Dauphinais, 35, faces three charges of felony witness tampering and two misdemeanor charges of child endangerment. Stapf, 30, faces one charge of witness tampering and one charge of child endangerment. Both are being held without bail.
Last weekend, New Hampshire State Police were searching Naticook Lake in Merrimack, near the home where Lewis and Dauphinais lived.