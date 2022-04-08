Officials have identified a man who went underwater and did not resurface on Wednesday in the area of Nine Island at the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut Rivers in Monroe.
The man has been identified as Jonathan Zukowski, 31, of Woodstock. Search efforts are continuing, according a release from the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol on Friday.
Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, state police dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting two people stranded on an island and a third individual who had gone underwater nearby and had not resurfaced.
Marine Patrol Sgt. Seth Alie and Supervisor David Jones responded to the scene. According to state police, three men had been fishing from Nine Island when one man noticed their boat was drifting away and entered the water to try to retrieve it.
“Despite attempts to throw him a life jacket, he went underwater and did not resurface,” Marine Patrol said in a statement.
State police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, fire personnel from Monroe, Littleton and Bath as well as St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Woodville EMS responded.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the suspected drowning or who witnessed it is asked to contact Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or by email at Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov.