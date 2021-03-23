State officials have identified the victim in a fatal fire in Seabrook earlier this month.
Firefighters responding to a blaze at a Spruce Court home on March 10 rescued one person but found another person dead after the fire was extinguished, fire officials said.
Eileen Doherty, 69, of Seabrook was determined to have died of smoke inhalation. The manner of her death was accidental.
A man was pulled out of the burning home by Seabrook police officer David Hersey and later brought to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of his injuries.
Fire officials have not released the name of the man who was rescued.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.