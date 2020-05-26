MANCHESTER -- City officials have identified the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest while battling a house fire on South Beech Street Monday morning.
Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan said Tuesday that Craig Ferry, 53, of Engine 9 -- a 23-year veteran of the Manchester Fire Department -- is conscious and alert and out of the intensive care unit at Elliot Hospital.
“He continues to improve,” said Goonan. “It’s such a matter of minutes in these situations. If he had collapsed on the second floor, they may not have found him and started CPR as quickly as they did.”
Firefighters responded to 466 South Beech St. around 10:30 a.m. for reports of smoke showing from the 2 1/2-story home. Ferry was just inside the doorway when he collapsed, fire officials said.
“Engine 9 entered the residence under heavy smoke and heat conditions to attack the fire,” said District Chief Jim Michael in a statement. “A member of Engine 9 was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest while performing those duties and a Mayday was called. Lifesaving efforts were performed on scene by members of Manchester Fire Department and American Medical Response and he was transported to the Elliot Hospital.”
Goonan said no one was at the home when the fire started.
“The people that live there were in the process of moving out,” said Goonan.
He said the cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical cord, with damages estimated to be around $75,000. The fire was knocked down by 11 a.m.
“The Manchester Fire Department would like to commend the on-scene crews, as well as AMR Ambulance and Elliot Hospital staff for their tremendous efforts in saving the life of one of our firefighters,” Manchester Assistant Fire Chief Brendan Burns said in a statement. “(Monday) was a reminder of how difficult and dangerous our job can be as well as an example of the tremendous emergency responders and hospital staff that our city is lucky to have.”
Mayor Joyce Craig also praised the actions of Ferry's fellow firefighters and the AMR team.
"It’s a stark reminder that firefighters and all first responders put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect our community, and for that I’m grateful,“ she said in a statement.