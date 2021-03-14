Officials have identified the 17-year-old who died in a single-vehicle crash in Londonderry on Friday night.
Officers responding to a reported crash near the intersection of Hardey and Hovey roads around 9:30 p.m. found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to Londonderry police.
After extinguishing the flames, police pronounced the driver, Jacob Naar, 17, of Londonderry, dead at the scene.
Naar was a member of the Londonderry Lancers football team.
“We lost one of us last night,” read a post on Londonderry Lancers Gridiron Facebook page. “Hold each other a little bit tighter and keep Jake, his family, friends, teachers and coaches in your thoughts as we work to understand why and work to heal together. #LancerNation”
“Our thoughts are with the Naar family and the whole Lancer community,” read a post on the Lancer Percussion Facebook page. “We stand with Jake’s family, friends, teachers and coaches. Forever a Lancer, he is with us always. #LancerNation”
State rep. David Lundgren, R-Londonderry, has worked as a chiropractor for over 40 years and treated many Lancer athletes over the years.
“My heart is heavy hearing of the loss of such a great person, Jake Naar,” wrote Lundgren on Facebook. “Of all the years of treating Londonderry athletes he was one of the most polite happy kids. What a joyful presence he brought into the office. His eagerness to get back to playing. The many conversations about his teammates. All of this is a tribute to his upbringing. My condolences to his dear family and all of his friends.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Junior Garcia at 432-1118, ext. 5924, or by email: ngarcia@londonderrynhpd.org.