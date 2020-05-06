CLAREMONT — Officials have identified the victim killed in a Claremont house fire Tuesday night.
State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Claremont Fire Chief Bryan Burr and Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase identified the victim of the fire at 28 Myrtle St. as Mia Follensbee, 29, of Claremont. The state medical examiner’s office determined the cause of death to be carbon monoxide toxicity from smoke inhalation.
Officials said a 911 call was made just before 10 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at a small cabin on Myrtle Street.
Upon arrival, crews reported flames visible from the front bay window of the cottage. Firefighters from Ascutney, Vt., Cornish and Newport helped Claremont crews bring the blaze under control within 20 minutes, according to a release.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation.