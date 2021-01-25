State officials have identified a woman killed in a mobile home fire in Epsom on Sunday night.
The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Rhonda Gardner, 67, of Epsom.
The cause and manner of her death is still pending further investigation.
Epsom Fire Department responded to 19 Breezy Acres about 7:50 p.m. and found the trailer engulfed in flame on arrival. Once the fire was out, Gardner's body was located within, officials said.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office and the Epsom fire and police departments are investigating the cause of the fire.
In a statement, Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi noted the importance of never smoking in or around medical oxygen and to always have working smoke alarms on every level of a residence as well as outside all sleeping areas. When a fire is detected by smoke alarms, occupants may have only seconds to escape before being overcome, he said.