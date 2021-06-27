State and local fire officials released the identity of a woman killed Thursday night in a fire at a home in Northwood.
The victim was identified as Catherine F. McNally, 71. Officials said the manner of death was accidental and the cause of death was smoke inhalation.
According to fire officials, firefighters encountered heavy fire when they arrived at the scene and attempted to locate and rescue a victim reported to be trapped on the second floor.
Officials said one firefighter also suffered burns during the rescue attempt, but the injuries were not life threatening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating with help from the Northwood police and fire departments.
Firefighters from multiple communities responded to the scene to help battle the blaze.