Authorities have located the body of an 83-year-old Massachusetts man who went missing Friday while fishing on Lake Massabesic in Auburn.
New Hampshire State Police said officials were notified Friday night that Joseph Moreau of Methuen, Mass., went fishing at the lake Friday morning but never returned.
Moreau was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 by his wife, after he failed to return home. Moreau's wife told Auburn police that her husband had planned to go fishing on Lake Massabesic for the day.
Auburn police checked boat launches around the lake and found Moreau’s car parked at the Claire’s Landing boat launch.
Moreau’s canoe was found along with all of his fishing equipment, which was still inside, authorities said.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game Sgt. Geoffrey Pushee, conservation officers responded to the scene on Saturday. Conservation officers deployed their dive team and side-scan sonar team to search for Moreau, working until dark on Saturday with no success.
On Sunday crews returned to the lake to continue the search. At approximately 12:15 p.m. Moreau’s body was located by the side-scan sonar team in about 15 feet of water and about 1,100 feet from where his canoe was found. NH Fish and Game divers were deployed to recover Moreau from the lake.
The NH Medical Examiner’s Office responded, and Moreau's body was transported to Concord Hospital for an autopsy scheduled for Monday.
In a statement, Pushee said while the cause of the accident is under investigation, there were no personal flotation devices (PFD’s) aboard the canoe and Moreau was not wearing one at the time.
"New Hampshire Fish and Game and Marine Patrol would like to remind all boaters that state law requires each boater to have a wearable life jacket with them whenever recreating on New Hampshire’s waterbodies,” said Pushee in a statement. “In addition, children ages 12 years old and younger must wear a life jacket at all times.”
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at 293-2037 or email Nicholas.haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.