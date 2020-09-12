Authorities have located the body of an 83-year-old Massachusetts man who went missing Friday while fishing on Lake Massabesic in Auburn.
Joseph Moreau of Methuen, Mass., was reported missing by a family member Friday evening. He had gone to the lake that morning but hadn't returned, they told authorities.
It's believed that Moreau put his canoe in at Claire's Landing and it was later found with all of his fishing equipment still aboard, authorities said. Moreau’s car was also found still parked near the lake, officials said.
At sunrise on Sunday crews from multiple agencies resumed their search of the lake. By afternoon, New Hampshire State Police confirmed that members of a state Fish and Game dive team had recovered Moreau from Lake Massabesic. The state Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and Moreau was taken to Concord Hospital for an autopsy Monday.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at 293-2037 or email Nicholas.haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.