Four months after a motorcycle crash in Derry that killed two young people, authorities announced on Tuesday that no charges will be brought against the driver of a car involved in that collision.
The April 13 crash claimed the lives of 21-year-old Adam Platania of Derry and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Katina Skotis of Litchfield, who was a passenger on his motorcycle.
In a statement, Derry police said that investigations by both the Derry and Manchester police departments found that speeding by the motorcyclist "was a substantial cause of the collision."
The Rockingham County Attorney's office determined that there was insufficient evidence "to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the driver of the motor vehicle acted in a manner that rose to the level of criminal negligence," the statement said.
County Attorney Patricia Conway and Police Chief George Feole both expressed condolences to the families and friends of those who died in the crash. "We understand how truly devastating this tragic event was for those who loved and cared for these young adults, as well as the community," the news release said.
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Nesmith and North Main streets, involved two motorcycles and a Hyundai Elantra. At the time, police said the motorcycles were part of a larger group heading northbound on North Main Street, when the car entered North Main Street from Pinkerton Street.
Platania, a 2019 graduate of Pinkerton Academy who had started his own clothing line as a home business, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Skotis, who pursued a career in cosmetology after graduating from Campbell High School in 2020, was rushed to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where she later died.
After the crash, the driver of the car, identified as Joanna Taylor, 76, of Derry was taken to Parkland Medical Center for treatment of a medical issue, authorities said.
Two people on the other motorcycle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Elliot Hospital in Manchester.