MANCHESTER — A Friday morning fire in a Manchester apartment building started on a mattress in the basement — where no one was supposed to be living.
District Chief Michael Gamache of the Manchester Fire Department said it is not clear if the landlord knew there was someone illegally living in the basement, but said the people in the first-floor apartment seemed to be aware.
“We’re working with the landlord,” Gamache said.
Just after 10 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to reports of smoke filling the three-story apartment building at 24 Dyson St. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, and no one was displaced from the building.
In a news release, Gamache said the fire started from “improper smoking materials” on a mattress in the unfinished basement. City ordinance requires basement apartments to have at least one large window and a ceiling that is at least 7 feet, 6 inches tall, of which 3 feet, 6 inches must be above the ground. Basement apartments also have to have waterproof and damp-proof walls, according to city ordinance, and have two ways in and out.
The bedroom was illegal, Gamache said, and it was difficult to get in and out of the basement because both stairwells were cluttered. Gamache said the landlord — Paul J. Manning, according to city assessment records, who bought the 100-year-old building in 1999 — is working to clear the stairs and make sure no one is living in the basement.
Gamache said the fire department sees “a fair amount” of people living in attics and basements where no one is supposed to live.
He said illegal bedrooms are often found in the city’s sober living houses, the often informal rooming houses where some people in recovery choose to live and agree to not use drugs. Gamache said overcrowding is also a problem for sober houses, which are not regulated by the city or state.
In 2019, three state representatives from Manchester introduced a bill to require some safety measures in sober homes, like working smoke detectors and properly-maintained appliances and heat. Legislators did not vote on the bill last year, but it was carried over for the 2020 session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.