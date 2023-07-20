Officials: Victims in Sutton house fire died from smoke inhalation Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Jul 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Authorities have identified the victims of a fatal house fire in Sutton on July 9 as Holly Buckley, 65, of Bradford, and Randall Hnizdor, 62, of Sutton.The state Fire Marshal's Office determined that both victims died from smoke inhalation, and the cause of death was ruled accidental.The fire at 13 Brown Road North was reported around 8:30 p.m. After firefighters extinguished the flames, Buckley and Hnizdor were found dead inside, officials said.The state Fire Marshal's Office, along with state police, and the Sutton police and fire departments, are continuing to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or by email at: fmo@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY A kayaker disappeared. His GoPro filmed his drowning, police say. Driverless boat strikes, capsizes Marine Patrol boat on Winnipesaukee One dead in head-on crash in Pelham Pembroke man, 18, charged in Manchester shooting Londonderry man, 21, critically injured in Hudson crash +2 State police: Motorcyclist clocked at 149 mph on I-89 in Hopkinton Load more {{title}} Most Popular Nashua woman dies in scooter crash in Alton One dead in head-on crash in Pelham NH contractor dies after fall from ladder inside Kittery restaurant Woman dies in car driven by NH man after crash Motorists warned of heavy traffic, ramp closures Monday after NASCAR race postponed Body found in Highland Lake identified as Hooksett woman, state police say Search underway for missing kayaker in Whitefield Londonderry man, 21, critically injured in Hudson crash State police: Motorcyclist clocked at 149 mph on I-89 in Hopkinton No injuries, but Sunday storms and flooding cause major wash outs on State, Town roads in Alton Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage