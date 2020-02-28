State authorities are warning about an email scam directed at New Hampshire drivers, falsely warning them they have to pay hundreds of dollars for a speeding ticket or face a criminal investigation.
The email, which includes the New Hampshire Department of Transportation logo, comes from the address nhdot@swingmedia.xyz, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald. The DOT would never send an email asking for payment for a traffic violation, MacDonald said.
Authorities stress that anyone who receives such an email should not reply or provide personal information.
The NH DOT EZ Pass system does communicate with customers via email, but only for toll-related issues including unpaid transactions and account balances. EZ Pass notifications related to violations and other issues would be delivered by U.S. mail.
The validity of a DOT and EZ Pass communications can be verified at 271-6495 and 1-877-643-9727, respectively.
Anyone who has received a suspicious email can contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454.