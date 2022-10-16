Conservation officers rescued an Ohio man who injured a leg hiking Mt. Cardigan early Saturday, officials said.
Around 11 a.m. Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on the South Ridge Trail on Mt. Cardigan in Orange.
The hiker, identified as Aaron Klohn, 26, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and his family had hiked up the West Ridge Trail and summited Mt. Cardigan earlier that morning, officials said in a release.
While descending via the South Ridge, Klohn slipped on wet rocks and moss, causing him to fall and injure his lower leg.
He was unable to make it down the trail without assistance, and family members called 911.
Members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and personnel from the Canaan, Enfield, Lebanon, Grafton, Rumney, Orford and Hartford fire departments responded along with conservation officers and assisted in a carryout.
Klohn was helped down a steep section of trail by responders, then placed in a litter and carried the rest of the way, arriving at the trailhead at 1:41 pm.
Sgt. Heidi Murphy of New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Region Two Office in New Hampton warned hikers need to be extra careful when hiking this time of year.
“It takes longer for trails to dry out when they get wet and obstacles can be hidden by the fallen leaves,” Murphy said in a statement.