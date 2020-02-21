MANCHESTER — An oil truck crashed into a South End home early Friday afternoon.
Police say a car was driving north on South Mammoth Street, as the oil truck was headed south. The two vehicles collided around 1:15 p.m.
The crash’s impact sent the oil truck off the road, and it smashed into the back of a house at 20 Old Orchard Way.
Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, and the extent of the damage to the house is not yet known. No one was home when the oil truck hit, and police said in a news release that the oil truck does not appear to be leaking.
City police and New Hampshire State Police from Troop G are investigating the crash.