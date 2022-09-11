President Joe Biden invoked the memory of America’s united response to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by al-Qaida and vowed to “never give up” in the face of terrorist threats in a solemn commemoration on Sunday at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

Biden’s remarks about national unity on the 21st anniversary of the attacks stood in contrast to his warnings in recent days about dangerous divisions in American society, including that some Republicans who support former President Donald Trump’s agenda pose a threat to democracy.