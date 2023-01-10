One dead after head-on collision on Route 16 in Ossipee Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Jan 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State police say one person was killed in a head-on collision on Route 16 in Ossipee Tuesday morning.According to a news release, a vehicle was heading northbound in the area of Pine River Pond Road shortly before 11 a.m. when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle.The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in that car was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.The driver of the northbound vehicle also was injured and taken to a hospital.State police are asking any witnesses or drivers with dashboard cameras to contact Trooper Andrew Wilensky by phone at 603-323-3333 or by email at Andrew.P.Wilensky@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hudson fire lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash +3 Most stores reopen at Merrimack Premium Outlets Hudson police investigating fatal accident on Route 102 Truck crashes into 5 new cars at Exeter Volvo dealership +3 Counselors available after Merrimack High student killed in head-on crash {{title}} Most Popular Peabody, Mass. police looking for missing man who may be headed for NH Majority of stores remain closed at Merrimack Premium Outlets after rock slide State trooper rescues dog found near edge of icy bridge in Shelburne Individual shot, killed by police in Gilford identified as teenager Conn. police officer fired as youth hockey coach after incident in Hooksett Counselors available after Merrimack High student killed in head-on crash Hudson fire lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash Death in the mountains: Summer hikers underestimate the danger of White Mountain winters Truck crashes into 5 new cars at Exeter Volvo dealership Two killed in separate Mass. crashes on New Year's Day Request News Coverage