New Hampshire State Police said one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Bow late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a crash on the northbound side of the highway and found a 2021 GMC Sierra had left the highway and crashed into a tree.

A passenger, who was not identified, sustained fatal injuries, and the driver was taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release.

State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Eric Torrens by phone at 603-223-3622, or by email at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.