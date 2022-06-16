One dead following I-93 crash in Bow Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New Hampshire State Police said one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Bow late Tuesday night.Shortly after 11 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a crash on the northbound side of the highway and found a 2021 GMC Sierra had left the highway and crashed into a tree.A passenger, who was not identified, sustained fatal injuries, and the driver was taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release.State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Eric Torrens by phone at 603-223-3622, or by email at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Two dogs, cat killed in West Side grease fire Manchester fire captain seriously burned during rescue at fatal blaze set to return to duty +3 {{title}} Most Popular Hooksett man found dead in boat on Lake Winnipesaukee Litchfield police chief on leave, subject of criminal investigation by AG's Office Mass. teen charged with drunken boating after crashing boat into woods on Lake Sunapee Motorcyclist dies in Sunday night crash on Manchester highway Three vehicles involved in Route 101 crash AG closes investigation into former Gilford police chief Swimming dog leads to missing man drowned at Pool Pond in Rindge Manchester woman, infant uninjured in crash that left Mass. man seriously hurt Mass. man charged following Route 4 rollover crash Victim in Rindge fatal crash identified Request News Coverage