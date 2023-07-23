One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton Staff Report Jul 23, 2023 Jul 23, 2023 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton closed the southbound lanes Provided by New Hampshire State Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 south in Sanbornton resulted in one fatality, according to New Hampshire State Police.The highway needed to be closed around 3:30 p.m. while the scene was investigated and the vehicle cleared, according to a post on Twitter.All lanes were reopened by 5:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton 'He touched a lot of lives': EMS employee killed in Pelham crash identified {{title}} Most Popular One dead in head-on crash in Pelham Nashua woman dies in scooter crash in Alton NH contractor dies after fall from ladder inside Kittery restaurant Driverless boat strikes, capsizes Marine Patrol boat on Winnipesaukee Londonderry man, 21, critically injured in Hudson crash Search underway for missing kayaker in Whitefield 'He touched a lot of lives': EMS employee killed in Pelham crash identified Officials: Victims in Sutton house fire died from smoke inhalation State police: Motorcyclist clocked at 149 mph on I-89 in Hopkinton Motorists warned of heavy traffic, ramp closures Monday after NASCAR race postponed Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage