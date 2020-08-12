One man is dead and another is being treated for life-threatening injuries after falling into Lake Winnipesaukee, officials said.
Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, personnel assigned to New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol were at their headquarters in Gilford when they heard screams for help coming from the area of the Gilford Town Docks, officials said.
Marine Patrol personnel responded to the area, where they found two adult males who had fallen into the lake between the town dock and their drifting boat. Both men were clinging to the dock and struggling to remain on the surface, officials said.
Marine Patrol uniformed and civilian personnel, along with several good Samaritans pulled both men from the water. Both became unresponsive and CPR was performed until EMS from the Gilford Fire Department arrived.
Both men were treated at the scene and transported to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia. According to state police, one of them died at the hospital, while the second man was transferred to Concord Hospital for additional treatment.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol at 293-2037, or by email at marinepatrol@dos.nh.gov.