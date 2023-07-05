One man is dead and another wounded after an early-morning shooting at the Nordic Village Resort in Bartlett on Wednesday.
The Attorney General's office called the incident a homicide and identified the victim as 23-year-old Samuel Lozado. Investigators are asking for the public's help in the case.
According to a news release, a 911 call came in just after 1 a.m. for a reported shooting at 25 Nordic Wilderness Road, off Route 16 in Bartlett. Responding officers found Lozado, dead from "several" gunshot wounds.
A second call came in to 911 for another man with a gunshot wound, about a mile and a half away from the first scene. Police officers found the 24-year-old victim, who was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital out of state, officials said.
The second man, who was not identified, was hospitalized in stable condition with injuries that officials said did not appear life-threatening.
Investigators believe that the two men knew each other, the shootings are related, and there is no known threat to the public, the release said.
An autopsy on Lozado is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord.
Authorities are asking any residents or visitors who were in the Nordic Wilderness area of Nordic Village Resort Tuesday night, and anyone else who has any information about what happened, to contact the State Police Major Crimes Unit at 603-223-3856, or by email at: MCU@dos.nh.gov.
They also can call state police headquarters at 603-223-4381.