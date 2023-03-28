One man was killed and three others — including two children — were seriously injured in a single-car crash in East Kingston on Tuesday, state police said.
Around 1:40 p.m., state police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Burnt Swamp Road.
The adult male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while an adult female passenger was taken by medflight to a Boston-area hospital, state police said.
Two children, a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old, who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both sustained serious injuries.
The names of those involved were not released Tuesday afternoon, pending notification of next of kin, state police said.
Images provided by state police appear to show a single vehicle split in two around a tree, on what appears to be the front lawn of a house.
A preliminary investigation indicates that excessive speed was a contributing factor for this crash, police said.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said shortly after 2 p.m. that all lanes were closed from Route 107A to Chase Road due to a crash. In an update shortly before 3 p.m., NHDOT said that Route 108 at Route 107A was closed, and that Route 107A from Route 108 to Chase Road was also closed.
The crash remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Brian Hanna at 603-223-8490 or Brian.D.Hanna@dos.nh.gov.