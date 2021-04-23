A firefighter was injured while battling a fire that broke out at a home on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Friday afternoon.
Hampton Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte said the fire was reported at 1:35 p.m. in a single-family home with a drive under garage at 960 Ocean Blvd.
The fire was brought under control in about 25 minutes.
“They did an excellent job. This is a high wind day and thankfully they were able to contain the fire before the wind was able to get a hold of it,” he said.
A Hampton firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, Ayotte said.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire, which caused significant damage to the garage area.