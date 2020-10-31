One person was hurt in a shooting on River Road early Saturday.
Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Manchester police said in a news release, a 911 caller reported gunfire near the intersection of River Road and Webster Street.
Police found one person with a gunshot wound on River Road, according to a news release from police, and that person was taken to a local hospital.
Police are still investigating, but said the shooting did not appear to be random and there is no danger to the public.
police ask anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.