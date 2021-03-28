One person was injured when a deck under construction in Derry collapsed Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.
Derry fire received a call reporting the collapse at 12:17 p.m. The accident took place at 2 Germantown Road.
Crews found the patient on top of the collapsed deck with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.
The patient was brought to a local hospital.
Crews worked to shore up the remaining portion of the original deck, which was found to be "unstable and cantilevering," according to the release. The department has equipment purchased with Homeland Security Grants with crews receiving training each year for building collapses and trench rescues.
Derry police and the Derry Fire Prevention Bureau, who consulted with Derry Code Enforcement, also responded.
Crews remained on the scene until 2:39 p.m., according to the release.