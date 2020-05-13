Nashua police are investigating an incident that left one person injured along Main Street late Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities released few details after there was police presence around the area of 48 Main St. near The Peddler’s Daughter just after 5:30 p.m.
“There was an incident on Main Street earlier this afternoon. It is still under investigation,” said Sgt. John Goodridge of the Nashua Police Department. “There was one person with non-life-threatening injuries.”
When asked whether the victim suffered a gunshot wound, Goodridge said he could not immediately comment on the nature of the injury.