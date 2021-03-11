SEABROOK -- One person was killed, and another person was rushed to a local hospital after a house fire Wednesday night.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the deadly blaze that broke out at a manufactured home at 21 Spruce Court.
Fire Marshal Paul Parisi confirmed that one person had died and a second was brought to the hospital.
An autopsy was expected to be performed Thursday morning to confirm the cause and manner of death.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The blaze is the fifth fatal fire in New Hampshire this year and is the latest in a series of unrelated fires in recent weeks.
Seabrook fire officials referred all questions to the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Neighbor Ricky Murphy said he was watching TV between 10 and 10:30 p.m. when he heard what sounded like an “explosion,” but he initially thought someone had backed into his vehicle parked in his driveway across the street from the fire scene.
“I jumped up and looked out this window, and I saw flames over there,” he said.
He picked up the phone, dialed 911 to report the fire and then raced over to the neighbor’s house to help.
“I ran over and hit the walls, and I grabbed the door. The door was locked, and there was so much smoke coming out of the door,” Murphy said.
Moments later, Seabrook police officer Dave Hersey arrived at the scene and kicked the door in to try to rescue those inside, he said.
“Within 30 seconds he pulled him out. He’s a hero in my eyes,” Murphy said.
He said Hersey appeared out of breath after making the rescue.
“I thought he was going to collapse. He looked like he banged his head. He couldn’t see. Later on I guess they found someone else inside,” said Murphy, who survived a fire 20 years ago in Seabrook.
Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker confirmed that Hersey was on patrol at the time of the fire and was the first officer at the scene.
“He did arrive on scene and encountered a building engulfed in flames. He did make entry and was able to remove an occupant from the home and that person was subsequently treated. Officer Hersey was treated and released for smoke inhalation, but he’s resting at home,” Walker said.
Walker commended Hersey for his actions.
“He certainly acted heroically. We’re not equipped to go into situations like that, and he managed to go in and bring somebody out, and he’s also safe and at home,” he said.