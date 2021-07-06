SEABROOK — Traffic on Interstate 95 southbound was backed up for miles Tuesday after a three-car crash left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital.
The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a white Subaru Outback traveling northbound in the area of Exit 1 lost control, hit a minivan and then crossed the median and struck a red Jeep Wrangler heading southbound, according to New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Keith Walker.
The impact caused the Jeep to overturn before coming to rest in the woods just off the breakdown lane.
Walker said one of the passengers in the Jeep was killed.
The drivers of the Subaru and Jeep, which was carrying two other passengers, were transported to a local hospital. Walker said their injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
The driver of the minivan didn’t suffer serious injuries and was not brought to the hospital, he said.
State police are investigating the cause of the crash
“Our Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is out here conducting an investigation. All aspects are currently under investigation, but right now we’re working as quickly as possible to get this cleared up so we can get all the lanes open to this highway,” Walker said.
All southbound lanes were initially shut down, but one lane was later opened and allowed traffic to begin moving around the scene.
Investigators remained at the scene at 3 p.m.