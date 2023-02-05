One killed in head-on crash in Manchester By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Feb 5, 2023 Feb 5, 2023 Updated 50 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save One person was killed in a two-car head-on crash at the intersection of So. Willow St. and Perimeter Rd. in Manchester Sunday night, city fire officials said.anchester police and fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road about 5:43 p.m. for a reported head-on collision.Two occupants of one vehicle were able to get out. They were transported to Elliot Hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.The occupant of the second vehicle had become pinned by the dashboard and needed to be extricated by Manchester Fire Department personnel.“The trapped victim had suffered traumatic cardiac arrest from the impact of the collision and could not be revived,” Manchester fire officials said in a news release.The victim’s name was not released Sunday. Manchester police remained at the scene as of 8 p.m. Sunday investigating the crash.No further information was available Sunday night. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY To curb drug deaths, communities turn to Reddit, texts and wastewater +4 State, local police find missing Winchester teen safe One killed in head-on crash in Manchester Authorities: Neighborhood dispute sparked fatal shooting in Berlin {{title}} Most Popular Bar owner: Murder suspect booted from bar an hour before deadly shooting Dover woman arrested after police chase through four towns Manchester boy, 5, flown to Mass. hospital after falling from third-story window Trooper, Manchester woman injured when struck by allegedly impaired driver Off-duty firefighter, others help save man who collapsed at Cyclones Ice Hockey Arena Authorities: Neighborhood dispute sparked fatal shooting in Berlin What got Rao’s soup recalled in New Hampshire and 31 other states? Manchester police make arrests in connection to November shooting incident at CVS Vermont man dies after brawl during middle school basketball game State, local police find missing Winchester teen safe Request News Coverage