Fatal crash in Northfield

State police say one person was killed in a crash along Interstate 93 southbound in Northfield on Thursday.

Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday state police said troopers from Troop D were on scene at a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on I-93 South in Northfield.