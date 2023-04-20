One killed in Northfield crash, state police confirm By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email State police say one person was killed in a crash along Interstate 93 southbound in Northfield on Thursday.Courtesy New Hampshire State Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State police say one person was killed in a crash along Interstate 93 southbound in Northfield on Thursday.Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday state police said troopers from Troop D were on scene at a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on I-93 South in Northfield.One lane is open for travel, state police said. Motorists were asked to slow down and use caution in the area.Additional information will be released as it becomes available, officials said.This is a developing story. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Coast Guard searching for four missing boaters who launched from Hampton New USS Cleveland damaged in tugboat collision during Navy christening Surge in road deaths eases but remains well above pre-pandemic levels One killed in Northfield crash, state police confirm Dartmouth football coach had leg amputated after bicycle crash Londonderry Home Depot evacuated after caller claims explosive device in store +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Lawyer: Video surveillance captures demise of Strafford County jail inmate Derry police ID motorcyclists who died in accident Thursday Londonderry Home Depot evacuated after caller claims explosive device in store Wolfeboro police chief placed on paid leave Man dies in Meredith fire Dartmouth football coach had leg amputated after bicycle crash Derry police ID motorcyclists who died in accident Thursday (copy) NH police dogs join Boston Marathon security efforts Injured Jackson hiker rescued on icy Mt. Chocorua Durham restaurant cited for underage alcohol sale Request News Coverage