A person was killed in a small airplane crash just after 6 p.m. on Saturday in Charlestown.
Luke Baer, the COO of recreation for Kitty Hawk Kites, said there was a pilot and a passenger on the single-engine Bailey Dragonfly. One person died, and the other is in emergency care, according to Baer.
"We're obviously very saddened by this situation," Baer said, adding he would not comment further until the investigation was complete.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
The crash occurred at Morningside Flight Park, a tourist attraction that offers lessons in hang gliding and paragliding, about a mile from the Connecticut River.
The site has hosted hang gliders since the 1970s, according to the flight park’s blog.
According to town records, the property is owned by a North Carolina company, Flight Parks LLC, part of a group of hang gliding companies called Kitty Hawk Kites.
