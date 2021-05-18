EPPING — A man operating a radio-controlled car suffered a broken leg after it went out of control and crashed into him at 140 mph on a track at New England Dragway Tuesday night.
Police Lt. Stephen Soares called the crash a “freak accident” and something he’d never seen before at the dragway.
Shaun Greene, 37, of Roxbury, Mass., was listed in fair condition Wednesday at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after the bizarre accident involving the small model RC car that’s about two-feet long.
Police and fire rescue crews responded to the dragway shortly before 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a man who was hit while operating an RC car.
Soares said Greene was renting space at the track for his “very, very fast” RC car when he lost control of it.
Soares said it appears the car was traveling at 140 mph at the time.
“The speed indication is 100% accurate,” he said.
Soares said Greene, whose son was with him at the time, suffered a broken leg.
“He was conscious, breathing, alert and joking with the attendants. I think he’s going to be OK,” acting Epping Fire Chief Joe Lombardo said.
Soares said Greene is known at the track, which had no events going on when the accident occurred.
“It’s common for him to rent the track and do these types of things,” he said, adding that he’s not exactly sure how the RC car ended up striking Greene while he was remotely operating it.
Soares said crashes have occurred with drag racing vehicles at the track before, but he couldn’t recall any involving an RC car.
Ron Heath, the dragway’s general manager, said he wasn’t sure how the accident happened either.
“I was in bed asleep when it happened so I have no clue,” he said.
Heath doesn’t know Greene, but said the track is rented to clubs and others who use it for RC cars.
“We have RC cars. We have people who test prototype planes, all kinds of stuff,” he said.